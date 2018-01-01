Major crash in Langley closes intersection
An intersection is closed in Langley New Year’s Day morning due to a major crash.
Around 8:30 a.m. a Dodge pick-up truck and a Volkswagen Golf collided at Glover Road and Springbrook Road/70 Avenue.
First responders are on scene and at least one person is undergoing first aid.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
More to come.
