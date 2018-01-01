Langley RCMP
January 1, 2018 12:21 pm
Updated: January 1, 2018 12:29 pm

Major crash in Langley closes intersection

By Online News Producer  Global News

The intersection is currently closed.

Google Maps
A A

An intersection is closed in Langley New Year’s Day morning due to a major crash.

Around 8:30 a.m. a Dodge pick-up truck and a Volkswagen Golf collided at Glover Road and Springbrook Road/70 Avenue.

First responders are on scene and at least one person is undergoing first aid.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Glover Road Langley
Langley
Langley crash
Langley intersection closed
Langley RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News