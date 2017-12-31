TransLink offers free rides for New Year’s revellers

TransLink is handing out a late Christmas present for anyone ringing in the new year.

Anyone looking to get a little merry on New Year’s Eve and enter 2018 under the influence has another option to get home safe.

TransLink is offering commuters free rides and extended hours to commuters Sunday night into Monday morning.

Fare gates will stay open as of 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will stay open until 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Customers who tap in before 5 p.m. are advised to tap out when they reach their destination.

TransLink is putting together more frequent service on buses, SkyTrain and the Canada Line.

The last Expo Line train leaves Waterfront at 2:20 a.m., the last Millennium Line train leaves VCC-Clark at 2:31 a.m. and the last Canada Line train leaves Waterfront at 2:15 in the morning.

The rest of the rapid transit schedules can be found here.

The final SeaBus leaves Waterfront at 2:22 a.m. and the last one leaves Lonsdale Quay at 2:02 a.m.

Buses are on a normal Sunday schedule with some routes having extended and late-night service.

This is the 42nd year TransLink has offered free rides on Dec. 31.