TransLink to study extending SkyTrain hours on weekends

Relief may be on the way for transit customers frustrated with the lack of late-night SkyTrain service out of Vancouver’s downtown core.

TransLink says it is launching a feasibility study into the possibility of providing extended hours of service on Friday and Saturday nights.

The move comes in response to “requests from the public, municipal leaders, police and other community stakeholders,” said TransLink in a media release.

The B.C. Rapid Transit Company, the arm of TransLink responsible for SkyTrain, will lead the review, it said.

The study will look at how other cities have successfully introduced late-night service, along with how TransLink could make the change without impacting crucial maintenance operations.

“While it has always been technically possible to operate SkyTrain later at night, it would have a significant impact on maintenance,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a statement.

“We are committed to operating a system that is safe and reliable. We want to find out if we can keep that commitment while offering another option for customers who travel late at night.”

TransLink has previously rebuffed calls for late-night train service, saying crews need the overnight hours to keep the aging track system in good working order.

The review will also look at the potential financial costs of extended hours, and gather input from stakeholders such as the downtown business community and police.

A report with early findings is anticipated by mid-2018.

The demand for longer SkyTrain hours — particularly on weekends — has been growing amid what critics call a lack of transportation options in the city.

They argue that the service would ease the pressure caused by the absence of ride-hailing services like Uber and the insufficient number of cabs on the road to accommodate weekend revelers.

Advocates for downtown businesses, including BarWatch and the Downtown Vancouver Business Association have also pointed to safety concerns, arguing that violence on the Granville entertainment district can be partly attributed to the lack of transportation options.