Multiple crashes on slippery stretch of Idylwyld Drive freeway

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a second single-vehicle collision to occur at the same stretch of the Idylwyld Drive freeway on Sunday.

A truck, being driven by a 32-year-old woman, collided with the guardrail on the 8th Street overpass.

Saskatoon police said the road surface is slippery due to cold weather.

Southbound traffic is restricted while the crash scene is cleaned up.

The second collision at this location happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. CT on Sunday. Police said failure to drive according to slippery conditions appears to have been the cause of the crash.

Another crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Saturday at the same spot.

No injuries have been reported.