Caution urged on snowy roads after multiple crashes in Saskatoon area

Drivers are being urged to be cautious after multiple crashes in the Saskatoon area on Tuesday.

Snowfall has resulted in slippery streets and Saskatoon police have advised motorists to adjust their driving to allow for worsening road conditions.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of 71st Street East and Wanuskewin Road at around 4:30 p.m. CT. The crash scene has since been cleared and city crews are expected to sand the area.

Two people from inside the truck are not believed to be injured.

The Warman fire department and MD Ambulance were called to a separate rollover in the ditch of Highway 11 north of Saskatoon.

Between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CT, police attended 14 collisions. Two of these crashes had minor injuries.

Motorists are being asked to slow down, increase space between themselves and the vehicle ahead of them and allow for extra time to reach destinations.

