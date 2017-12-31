Don’t expect the price at the pump to get any better in 2018

Gas prices are expected to dip a little bit in January due to a demand slump, but according to Gas Buddy.com’s Dan McTeague, that’s normal.

McTeague says so far, the outlook is calling for an average increase of 3 to 5 cents.

“Likely by March and April, when we have the transition over from winter to summer gasoline, with demand continuing to escalate in the United States — and the B.C. government adding another five tonnes to the cost of gasoline, moving to 35 tonnes — that’ll add another one and a half pennies to the price of gasoline permanently.”

McTeague adds that will leave Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and many areas on Vancouver Island in a situation where prices will be as high as they were in 2013.

He says right now, motorists are paying on average 12 to 15 cents more than the same time last year.