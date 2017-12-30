Environment
December 30, 2017 9:46 pm

Seal pup found waddling on Cape Cod highway, returned to ocean

By Staff The Associated Press

Seal pup "Houston" smiles for the Yarmouth Police Department's cameras.

Yarmouth Police Department
YARMOUTH, Mass. – A baby seal that wandered far from the ocean has been returned to the sea with the help of some police officers on Cape Cod.

Yarmouth Police say the seal pup was found waddling on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port late Friday.

Police and Amazing Animal Ambassadors were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.

Police said on Facebook Saturday that the pup was given a clean bill of health and has been released back to the ocean.

Authorities say they have nicknamed the seal “Houston” after Kevin A. Houston, a U.S. Navy Seal from Cape Cod who was killed in Afghanistan.

Police say they believe the pup travelled up a nearby frozen creek and “made his appearance Navy Seal style.”

