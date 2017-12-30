Candlelight vigil planned for Oak Bay sisters found dead on Christmas

A candlelight vigil is planned on Vancouver Island to honour two young girls found dead in Oak Bay on Christmas Day.

The vigil, which will take place Saturday night, hopes to bring together a quiet community that is still coping with a tragedy that took the lives of six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister Aubrey.

Their father, 43-year-old Andrew Berry, was taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Members of the community will gather at 7 p.m. at Willows Beach, not far from the Oak Bay apartment where the girls were discovered.

Bernard Richard, the province’s representative for children and youth, says his office is collecting information about the girls and their parenting situation but adds that it’s too early to say whether a formal investigation will be launched.

No charges have been filed yet in connection with the deaths.

Court documents show the mother and father were involved in a custody dispute that included unpaid child support.

