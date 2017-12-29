5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
1 – Robson Square NYE
Dec 31 6:30-9:30pm (free skate until 11pm)
Robson Square Ice Rink, downtown Vancouver
http://www.robsonsquare.com
2 – Valley First New York New Year’s, Kelowna
Dec 31, 6-9pm
Jim Stuart Park & Kelowna Community Theatre
3 – Grouse Mountain’s New Year’s Eve
Dec 31, 5pm
Grouse Mountain
https://www.grousemountain.com/events/family-new-year-s-eve-celebration#.WjmSbtOGORu
4 – Mt Seymour Family First NYE
Dec 31 6-9pm
Mt Seymour
http://mtseymour.ca/family-first-night
5 – Concord’s New Year’s Eve
Dec 31
Canada Place Way
http://www.concordsnyevan.com/
