5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

1 – Robson Square NYE

Dec 31 6:30-9:30pm (free skate until 11pm)

Robson Square Ice Rink, downtown Vancouver

http://www.robsonsquare.com

2 – Valley First New York New Year’s, Kelowna

Dec 31, 6-9pm

Jim Stuart Park & Kelowna Community Theatre





3 – Grouse Mountain’s New Year’s Eve

Dec 31, 5pm

Grouse Mountain

https://www.grousemountain.com/events/family-new-year-s-eve-celebration#.WjmSbtOGORu

4 – Mt Seymour Family First NYE

Dec 31 6-9pm

Mt Seymour

http://mtseymour.ca/family-first-night

5 – Concord’s New Year’s Eve

Dec 31

Canada Place Way

http://www.concordsnyevan.com/