Kelowna vigil brings strangers together to remember slain mother and daughters

About 70 people came out Thursday evening to remember a Kelowna mother and her two young daughters found murdered in their home Dec. 19.

Vicky Belteton organized the event at Stuart Park through a facebook page even though she did not know Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia.

Belteton told Global News she does not want the three to be forgotten.

The vigil is also meant to highlight gender violence.

A celebration of life is being held 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna.

Clara’s coworkers at GoodLife Fitness are planning to wear bright knee socks in remembrance of the fitness instructor.

Jacob Forman, who was married to Clara for more than a decade, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Neighbours said he was last seen at the family home on Bolotzky Court around 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Forman will be back in court Jan. 18