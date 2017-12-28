Canada
December 28, 2017 5:47 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 6:01 pm

London police search for missing woman

By Staff 980 CFPL

Maritza Andrea Gongora

London Police Service
A A

London police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Maritza Andrea Gongora of London was last seen in the city’s west end at approximately 9 a.m. on Boxing Day.

She is described by police as Hispanic, five-foot-two, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair in extensions. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
London Police
missing person

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News