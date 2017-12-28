London police search for missing woman

London police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Maritza Andrea Gongora of London was last seen in the city’s west end at approximately 9 a.m. on Boxing Day.

She is described by police as Hispanic, five-foot-two, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair in extensions. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com