Edmonton’s latest homicide victim identified

The 48-year-old man found dead at a south Edmonton home on Christmas Day has been identified as Ed Melenka.

Police were called to a home in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, where they found the man’s body.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died, but his death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is expected to be completed on Thursday.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay murder charge in Christmas Day homicide

On Tuesday, police charged 22-year-old Stephan Hendrick Kody with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Global News has learned Kody is Melenka’s stepson.

The Edmonton Police Service said the man’s death on Christmas Day marks the city’s 42nd homicide of 2017.

With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News.