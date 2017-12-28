Crime
December 28, 2017 2:04 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 2:08 pm

Edmonton’s latest homicide victim identified

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Ed Melenka was found dead inside a south Edmonton home on Christmas Day 2017.

Global News
A A

The 48-year-old man found dead at a south Edmonton home on Christmas Day has been identified as Ed Melenka.

Police were called to a home in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, where they found the man’s body.

Edmonton police investigate a homicide after a man was found dead at a home in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street on Christmas Day.

Global News

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died, but his death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is expected to be completed on Thursday.

READ MORE: Edmonton police lay murder charge in Christmas Day homicide

On Tuesday, police charged 22-year-old Stephan Hendrick Kody with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Global News has learned Kody is Melenka’s stepson.

22-year-old Stephan Hendrick Kody.

Credit, Stephan Kody's Facebook page

The Edmonton Police Service said the man’s death on Christmas Day marks the city’s 42nd homicide of 2017.

With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Edmonton homicides
Christmas Day crime Edmonton
Christmas Day homicide
Christmas Day homicide Edmonton
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton Homicides 2017
Second Degree Murder
South Edmonton homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News