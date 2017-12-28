Regina police searching for missing girl
Regina police continue to search for a missing girl.
Leslie Stevenson, 12, was last seen in the area of the Cornwall Centre at around 5:20 p.m. CT on Dec. 26.
Police said Stevenson is a vulnerable person and they want to locate her to make sure she is safe.
Stevenson is Indigenous, five-foot five with a slim build and short black hair.
She was last known to be wearing a beige hoodie and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevenson is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
