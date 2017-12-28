William and Olivia are the top baby names in Nova Scotia for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Nova Scotians have favoured two names above any other for their newborns.

William and Olivia were Nova Scotians’ favoured baby names for 2017.

READ MORE: Most popular baby names in Nova Scotia in 2015? Ava and Owen

According to Service Nova Scotia, as of Dec. 28, 53 babies have been named Olivia while 60 were named William.

Other popular names include Charlotte, Scarlett, Sophia, Benjamin, Liam and Oliver.

WATCH: Biggest baby name trends in 2018

There have been 7,646 registered births in the province in 2017.

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864, with the most popular names that year being Mary and John.