William and Olivia are the top baby names in Nova Scotia for second year in a row
A A
For the second year in a row, Nova Scotians have favoured two names above any other for their newborns.
William and Olivia were Nova Scotians’ favoured baby names for 2017.
READ MORE: Most popular baby names in Nova Scotia in 2015? Ava and Owen
According to Service Nova Scotia, as of Dec. 28, 53 babies have been named Olivia while 60 were named William.
Other popular names include Charlotte, Scarlett, Sophia, Benjamin, Liam and Oliver.
WATCH: Biggest baby name trends in 2018
There have been 7,646 registered births in the province in 2017.
Nova Scotia began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864, with the most popular names that year being Mary and John.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.