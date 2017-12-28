Weather
December 28, 2017 2:15 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 2:17 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: warmer temperatures on the horizon

By Videographer  Global News

Another blast of frigid arctic air is expected to descend on Saskatchewan, but a warm up is on the way in the new year.

SkyTracker Weather
It was a cold and cloudy start Thursday with temperatures near -29 and a wind chill of -36, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Cloud cover is expected to stick around into the afternoon, which includes a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the early afternoon breaking up into a mix of sun and cloud.  Temperatures are expected to rise to our daytime high of -22 by the end of the afternoon, but that wind chill will still play a factor, feeling more like -30 as we head into the early evening.

Windchill could dip to the mid minus 30s on Thursday.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy conditions overnight, with temperatures dipping to -32 with an extreme wind chill of -42.

Friday

It will feel like -42 as you step out the door Friday morning with clear conditions.

Mainly sunny day expected in Saskatoon with a daytime high of -29; it will feel around -44 with the wind chill. Cloud cover will begin to roll in as we head into the overnight hours with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight into Saturday.

Saturday

Sunshine and clear sky will remain into Saturday with a daytime high of -27, the wind chill could dip as low as -48 in the morning, warming up slightly in the afternoon.

New Years Eve

It will be sunny for the last day of 2017 as warmer air from the west begins to make its way into Saskatchewan. Temperatures will remain in the mid minus twenties.

As we clock in the new year, temperatures will sit at -30 with a wind chill around -34.

New Years Day

We’re back into the low minus teens for the first time since before Christmas to kick of 2018.

The day will start with plenty of sunshine before some cloud cover rolls in by mid-afternoon.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Laura Iron took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 28 in Pinehouse.

Laura Iron / Viewer Submitted

 

