N.S. RCMP lay charges after fatal street racing incident in September
RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid charges against a man in connection with a fatal collision that happened on Sept. 4, 2017.
A 19-year-old man died as a result of the crash which took place in Conquerall Mills, N.S., in an incident of street racing.
READ MORE: Man, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in Conquerall Mills, N.S.
A release from RCMP in September detailed that the 19-year-old’s vehicle veered off Conquerall Road and struck a pole shortly before 6 p.m.
The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
WATCH: Nova Scotia RCMP showcase impact of motorcycle collisions
According to police, Joshua John Tanner, 26, of Lunenburg County has been charged following a three-month investigation into the incident.
Tanner was arrested on Nov. 27, and faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.
He’ll appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2018, to face the charges.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.