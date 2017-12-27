Crime
December 27, 2017 12:21 pm

N.S. RCMP lay charges after fatal street racing incident in September

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP Nova Scotia have laid charges after a three-month investigation.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid charges against a man in connection with a fatal collision that happened on Sept. 4, 2017.

A 19-year-old man died as a result of the crash which took place in Conquerall Mills, N.S., in an incident of street racing.

READ MORE: Man, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in Conquerall Mills, N.S. 

A release from RCMP in September detailed that the 19-year-old’s vehicle veered off Conquerall Road and struck a pole shortly before 6 p.m.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Nova Scotia RCMP showcase impact of motorcycle collisions

According to police, Joshua John Tanner, 26, of Lunenburg County has been charged following a three-month investigation into the incident.

Tanner was arrested on Nov. 27, and faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.

He’ll appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2018, to face the charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Conquerall Mills
Conquerall Road
Crime
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Joshua John Tanner
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
STREET RACING

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News