N.S. RCMP lay charges after fatal street racing incident in September

RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid charges against a man in connection with a fatal collision that happened on Sept. 4, 2017.

A 19-year-old man died as a result of the crash which took place in Conquerall Mills, N.S., in an incident of street racing.

A release from RCMP in September detailed that the 19-year-old’s vehicle veered off Conquerall Road and struck a pole shortly before 6 p.m.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Joshua John Tanner, 26, of Lunenburg County has been charged following a three-month investigation into the incident.

Tanner was arrested on Nov. 27, and faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.

He’ll appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2018, to face the charges.