These images show what 1.5 metres of snowfall in 3 days looks like

A Christmas storm hammered Erie, Pa., dumping as much as 160 centimetres of snow in just over 48 hours, making it a white Christmas for the record books.

Erie and the surrounding area began to dig out Wednesday after being buried under more than a metre-and-a-half of lake-effect snow.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the snow began to fall around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and was accumulating as much as five centimetres per hour.

The city received over 86 centimetres of the white stuff on Christmas Day alone, shattering the previous single-day snow record set in 1956, according to the NWS.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf requested Tuesday additional resources including plow trucks and heavy machinery to help deal with the record precipitation.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of people in the area,” the governor said. “Multiple agencies are working with local officials to address the snowfall and ensure that requests for state help are processed quickly and so there’s no delay in delivery of whatever is needed. Please help first responders by being safe and avoiding travel if possible.”

Wolf also requested the assistance of the National Guard late Tuesday night.

“Our National Guard members are trained to assist the citizens of our commonwealth during severe winter storms like Erie is experiencing right now,” Wolf said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Erie International Airport recorded 162 centimetres of snow, according to the NWS.

Residents appeared to be taking the weather in stride, sharing the storm photos on social media.

Erie Pennsylvania snowfall record was shattered in the past 24 hours where OVER 53 inches of snow has fallen

53 inches

❄️let that sink in ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ew9WPu8Z22 — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) December 26, 2017

This is insane! We have seen 92.5 inches of snow this month. 19" since midnight, and 53" since Christmas Day. #Erie #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/COiNJja6rx — David Wolter (@DavidWolter1) December 26, 2017

@weatherchannel PLEASE STOP THE SNOW MACHINE IN ERIE, PA!!!! pic.twitter.com/tvKpvqB3pH — Kathy B (@ChattyKathy715) December 26, 2017

I grew up in Erie, PA but have never seen snow like we’ve had here in the last 24 hours. It’s crazy that there’s hardly any back in Cleveland right now. Here’s the obligatory patio table photo. pic.twitter.com/13CuOTwnf3 — Mike Richwalsky (@mrichwalsky) December 26, 2017

West 11th Street in #Erie has a zombie apocalypse feel, with more people on foot than in cars pic.twitter.com/rIUQSvEXXq — Tim Hahn (@ETNhahn) December 26, 2017