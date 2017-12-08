Texas, Louisiana get a couple inches of snow – and cities are shutting down

It’s a common sight for most Canadians, but for residents in the southern United States, waking up to an inch of snow in December is coming as quite a shock.

Rare snowfall has hits parts of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia — causing many crashes along slick roadways and prompting dozens of school closures.

READ MORE: Storm dumps ice and rain on Texas and Oklahoma

In Austin, Texas, the temperatures dropped to -3 C Friday morning, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

WATCH: Alamo covered in snow leads to flurry of tourists taking selfies

San Antonio, Texas, received about two inches of snow, the largest amount to fall in that city since January 1987 when 1.3 inches was recorded. At the famous Texas tourist attraction, the Alamo, a Santa Claus greeted tourists as snow continued to fall.

Many schools, churches and city offices also closed in Georgia and Louisiana after two inches of snow fell in some areas.

Louisiana utilities reported nearly 100,000 customers without power, with outages concentrated around Baton Rouge.

“It’s the first snow of the season and any time you even mention snow in the South, you’re going to get people a little panicky,” David Nadler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office south of Atlanta, told USA Today.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of NE GA, and a Winter Weather Advisory covers much of north GA on Friday. Expect accumulating snowfall! Continue checking back for the latest updates. #gawx pic.twitter.com/35DEpESUNP — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 8, 2017

The frigid weather comes from a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico to bring snow and sleet to the southern states.

READ MORE: Texas driver goes nuts with ‘doughnuts’ in mall parking lot

Despite the winter surprise, many people seemed to be having fun with the weather and took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the rare sighting.

We get a lil snow in texas and……. pic.twitter.com/iActB6IMBi — saul (@saul_melendez11) December 8, 2017

A real life TEXAS SNOW BALL!! Rt for good luck pic.twitter.com/9dPQMXT44S — Janelle (@JanelleGass) December 8, 2017

I'm already exhausted from shoveling snow in Austin. pic.twitter.com/5lok2nQxTY — Harold Cook (@HCookAustin) December 7, 2017

This is how you handle snow in Texas ❄️ pic.twitter.com/88bMavm488 — Brayden 🇮🇪 (@braydenpalmer6) December 8, 2017

When a dusting of snow is in the forecast in North Carolina. #WinterWeatherAdvisory pic.twitter.com/0lObwauBUI — Jordan Bartel (@jordanbartel) December 8, 2017

Guys, this weather is totally normal for South Louisiana…. pic.twitter.com/PQCJpN7eJs — John Turner (@johnericturner) December 8, 2017

— With files from the Associated Press