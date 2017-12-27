Missing a vending machine? There’s one found in a N.B. farmer’s field looking for its owner

Fries and a cola go together.

But how about potatoes and a Pepsi vending machine?

RCMP in New Brunswick have put out an appeal to find the owner of a vending machine that was discovered in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls.

According to police, they recovered the soft drink dispenser on Sept. 29 in a field off Michaud Road. RCMP don’t have any reports of a missing or stolen machine, and say that “attempts to locate who may own the machine have so far been unsuccessful.”

So, if this is your machine or if you have any information, Saint-Léonard RCMP would like you to call 506-473-3137.