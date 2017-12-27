Canada
Missing a vending machine? There’s one found in a N.B. farmer’s field looking for its owner

RCMP in Saint-Léonard, N.B. are asking for the public's help in locating the owner of a Pepsi vending machine found in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls.

Fries and a cola go together.

But how about potatoes and a Pepsi vending machine?

RCMP in New Brunswick have put out an appeal to find the owner of a vending machine that was discovered in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls.

According to police, they recovered the soft drink dispenser on Sept. 29 in a field off Michaud Road. RCMP don’t have any reports of a missing or stolen machine, and say that “attempts to locate who may own the machine have so far been unsuccessful.”

So, if this is your machine or if you have any information, Saint-Léonard RCMP would like you to call 506-473-3137.

