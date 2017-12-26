Traffic
December 26, 2017 5:26 pm

Haliburton Highlands crash sends one man to hospital

By Videographer  Global News

The collision happened around 10 a.m. on South Wilberforce Road.

Niki Anastasakis/Global News
A collision in the township of Highlands East just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning has sent one man to hospital.

A 73-year-old man was reversing a small tractor out of a driveway on South Wilberforce Road when he collided with a passing pickup truck.

The driver of the tractor was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision unit is investigating the incident.

 

