Haliburton Highlands crash sends one man to hospital

A collision in the township of Highlands East just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning has sent one man to hospital.

A 73-year-old man was reversing a small tractor out of a driveway on South Wilberforce Road when he collided with a passing pickup truck.

READ MORE: Haliburton Highlands OPP searching for wanted man

The driver of the tractor was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision unit is investigating the incident.