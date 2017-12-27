Montreal in review: The biggest stories of 2017

The year started off in tragedy as six men were gunned down at a mosque in Quebec City.

Following that, thousands of Montrealers were left stranded on Highway 13 when a massive snowstorm hit the city, there was provincewide flooding, a historic municipal election and a huge influx of asylum seekers across the Lacolle border.

Which story was most memorable to you?

Girl power

“Ultimately, what I want for my kids is what I want for Montrealers.”

Valérie Plante made history when she was named Montreal’s first female mayor.

READ THE STORY: Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

Devastating floods

“I thought everything would have been done by now and that we would be back living our lives.”

The Quebec government is admitting its response system during the spring floods was not perfect, and it promises to do better in the future.

READ THE STORY: Quebec hit by intense spring flooding

Night of terror

“Why is this happening here? This is barbaric.”

Six people were killed during a shooting at a Quebec City mosque; police and public officials are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

READ THE STORY: Quebec City terrorist attack on mosque kills 6, injures 8

Stranded in the snow

“It took a day and a half for my system to come back to normal.”

About 300 motorists were stranded after a major snowstorm on the autoroute — some of them were stuck for over 12 hours in 40 centimetres of snow.

READ THE STORY: Massive pileup on Highway 13 strands hundreds of drivers overnight

Searching for home

“When the peak of the crisis was in effect, there were a lot of people crossing over — from a trickle to basically a wave.”

Thousands of asylum seekers have crossed the border in recent months — almost 3,000 people in July alone.

READ THE STORY: Lacolle border agents, RCMP to stay another year amid spike of asylum seekers

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau