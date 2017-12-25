Weather
December 25, 2017 2:03 pm
Updated: December 25, 2017 2:22 pm

Vancouver’s not dreaming of a White Christmas, it’s living one

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A dusting of snow on the North Shore on Dec. 25, 2017.

Global News
To all who wished for a white Christmas in Vancouver: consider it granted.

Metro Vancouverites woke up on Christmas morning to find a dusting of the white stuff on various parts of the region, as was forecast last week.

WATCH: Snow in Vancouver on Dec. 19

Most areas across the South Coast saw a dusting of snow, while Victoria and other parts of Vancouver Island saw more than five centimetres, according to Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle.

Environment Canada defines a “white Christmas” as conditions where you see two centimetres of snow on the ground; a “perfect Christmas” is when there’s two centimetres on the ground and snow in the air on Christmas Day.

Abbotsford received over two centimetres, while areas such as the City of Vancouver, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Pitt Meadows all saw snow as well.

READ MORE: White Christmas looking more likely for B.C.’s South Coast

Monday’s snowfall was “pretty much” over by the late morning, Schalle said.

Environment Canada forecast a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain was projected to set in alongside snow on Thursday.

Here are some photos of Metro Vancouver’s white Christmas, as well as what the weather looked like in Victoria:

Vancouver

Snow on the ground in East Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2017.

Janet Miller

Snow on the ground in East Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2017.

Janet Miller

Snow on the ground at Trout Lake in East Vancouver.

Janet Miller

Snow on the ground at Trout Lake in East Vancouver on Dec. 25, 2017.

Janet Miller

North Shore

Victoria

Snow on the ground in Victoria on Dec. 25, 2017.

Dan Allard

Deer traipse through snow on the ground in Victoria on Dec. 25, 2017.

Dan Allard

 

