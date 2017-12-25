Trumps urge Americans to ‘renew bonds of love’ in Christmas message

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their first official Christmas address on Twitter Monday, emphasizing that the holiday is a time to “renew the bonds of love and goodwill” among citizens.

The couple wished “America and the entire world” a merry Christmas in the video message.

“At this time of year, we see the best of America and the soul of the American people,” Melania said in the recording. “We see children packing boxes to brighten the Christmases of our brave men and women in uniform; we see families reaching out to neighbours.”

Trump added that spending time with family and loved ones is the most important part of the holiday.

“On behalf of Melania, myself, Barron and the entire Trump family, God bless you, God bless America, and have a very, very merry Christmas and happy new year,” the president said.

Melanie also shared a photo on her official Twitter account, using the hashtag #MerryChristmas.

Trump’s busy Christmas Eve

Trump, who is spending Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort, has had a busy holiday season already. On Christmas Eve, he claimed responsibility for bringing the holiday greeting back to America.

“People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,” he tweeted. “I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

While at the resort on Sunday, he and Melania also spent time chatting on the phone with children about their Christmas wishlists. The calls came by way of a “Santa-tracking” program run for more than 60 years by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The U.S. leader also took time to thank military, navy and air force members for their service, calling their families “the greatest people on Earth.”

Trump ate Christmas Eve dinner with his family before attending services with his wife at the Episcopal church in Palm Beach where they married in 2005.

Obama’s holiday greeting

Former president Barack Obama also took to Twitter to wish a joyous Christmas to those celebrating.

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

“On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season,” Obama wrote, while also posting a family photo.

This is the former president’s first Christmas since leaving the White House.

— With files from The Associated Press