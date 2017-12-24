Last-minute Christmas Eve shopping in Pointe-Claire wraps up

If anyone understands just how crazy last-minute Christmas shopping can be, it’s the volunteers who wrap your gifts at the Fairview Shopping Centre in Pointe-Claire.

Bill Wexler has been doing this for the last 15 years and he says it’s been extremely busy.

“These guys have been here non-stop since about quarter to 10,” he says. “There was a lineup before the stores even opened, to wrap!”

In fact, it’s been so crazy, he said shoppers are starting to do something new.

“I noticed something different this year. “There’s a drop and shop — they come here, they drop a present, then they go shop, then they come back, so we got a pile of presents, maybe about 10.”

But he doesn’t mind. The busier it is, the more money they make. The group is raising funds for the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. They’ve had people wrapping gifts for holiday shoppers for at least 20 years. Wexler says this year, people have been very generous.

“As soon as we say it’s for the hospital, some of them will drop a $20, some will even drop $100, which is great!”

They start Dec. 1, working three shifts a day, up to Christmas Eve. It’s a major part of the foundation’s annual fundraising drive.

“We make $30,000 for wrapping,” Wexler exclaims. “That’s a lot of money that goes to the hospital… It’ll do a lot of good!”

Shopper Raffi Babikian, shopping for gifts for his wife, says it’s not that he can’t wrap his own gifts that he gets the volunteers to wrap his. “It’s always nice to give a chance to the volunteers to wrap and contribute to the charity, in this case, the hospital.”

But it might be Wexler’s last time wrapping gifts for the foundation at Fairview. According to the foundation, the mall has decided to go with another organization for next year. Though they said Fairview has been very good to them, Wexler says he’s personally saddened.

“I’m very, very disappointed because it’s a community thing. “I love it for the community!”

Global News wasn’t able to reach anyone from Fairview for comment. As for Wexler, he just might find a way around it.

“I’ll probably be wrapping for another foundation next year,” he laughs.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed over the Christmas holidays