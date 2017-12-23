What’s open and closed over the Christmas holidays

Garbage collection

Most boroughs and cities have cancelled their Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 pick-up and moved it to another date.

Check the city’s website for the full list and schedule changes.

Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, inclusively.

Banks

Banks are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

SAQ

On Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), SAQ Sélection, Classique, Signature, Dépôt will stay open until 5 p.m. SAQ Express will close at 7 p.m.

All SAQs will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

On Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, SAQs open at 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Movie theatres and most skating rinks remain open throughout the holidays.

The Biodôme, Insectarium, Botanical Garden and Planetarium Rio Tinto will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, but stay open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 inclusively. Click here for their full schedule.

Arenas, pools, libraries and cultural centres

Many arenas and cultural centres will have holiday activities while others are closed. It’s best to check your borough or city’s schedule.

Government offices

All federal government offices in Quebec will be closed on Dec. 25, 26, Jan.1, and Jan. 2.

Municipal offices are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Call 311 to confirm specific borough offices.

Municipal courts are closed throughout the holidays and reopen Jan. 2.

Public Markets

Public markets are open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2.

Shopping

Most malls will close Dec. 25. and Jan. 1

For Boxing Day, most malls open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Check your local mall’s website for schedules.

Canada Post

Canada Post is closed with no collection or delivery of mail on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

Commercial mail carriers operate on a different schedule, check their hours for schedules.

Parking

Parking meter fees and restrictions apply as per usual.

Transportation

Société de transport de Montréal (STM)

On Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, and Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, bus lines will run on a holiday schedule

The full schedule is at stm.info or call 514-288-6287.

Société de transport de Laval

On Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, buses will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will take a break between noon and 1 p.m.

Visit stl.laval.qc.ca for more information.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, buses will run on the Sunday schedule.

On Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, buses will run on a Saturday schedule with exception.

Check the full schedule here.

For ski fans, the RTL is offering a free shuttle from the Longueuil metro station to Ski St. Bruno from Jan. 6 to March 11, 2018.

Train service

Vaudreuil-Hudson line

On Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line will run on a Sunday schedule.

Deux-Montagnes line

Dec. 25 and Jan. 2, the Deux-Montagnes line will run on a Sunday schedule

Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, it will run on a Saturday schedule.

St-Jérôme line

The St-Jérôme line will run on a weekend schedule on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

No service: The Mont-St-Hilaire, Mascouche and Candiac lines

The Mont-St-Hilaire, Mascouche and Candiac lines won’t provide service Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

For more information, visit rtm.quebec/horaires-jours-feries.