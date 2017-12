Twas the day before Christmas and for many people, that means the final few hours to do some last-minute shopping. Most shopping centres are bustling in anticipation of the big day.

Dec. 23 is generally the busiest day of the year at McAllister Place in Saint John but Christmas Eve will bring out the crowds as well. Some arrive early before things get too hectic.

“We would mind [being in the mall] later in the day but right now, it’s not too bad,” said shopper Gordie Hearn. “That was the plan to come out here this morning and finish.”

Andrew Barton found himself Christmas Eve shopping for the first time. “I’m usually [shopping on] like the 20th but this is late,” Barton said. “This is too late for my liking.”

This is also an important time of year for merchants, many depending on the revenue that the holiday season brings.

“People love to get the last-minute deals,” merchant Cameron Mohammed explained. “They want to make sure that they wait until the last day and they want to see what they have in store here.”

When it comes down to it, Christmas is for the kids. Liam Barton waited two hours to see Santa, but still remembered there is more to Christmas than Ol’ St. Nick.

“I like Christmas because we celebrate with our family,” Barton said.

