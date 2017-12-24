Man charged following head-on collision in Nackawic, N.B.

A 22-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a head-on collision in Nackawic, N.B.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Landegger Drive, where a minivan had collided head-on with another vehicle.

Police say the collision happened with enough force that the minivan landed on the front lawn of a nearby home, narrowly missing the house.

The driver of the minivan was not injured and fled the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they arrested Dylan Thornton near the crash site a short time later.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, taking a vehicle without consent, as well as two counts of breach of probation. He was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.