December 24, 2017 1:51 pm

Dillon Dube named captain of Team Canada

KELOWNA, CANADA - OCTOBER 13: Dillon Dube #19 of the Kelowna Rockets leads the team through the tunnel to the ice against the Calgary Hitmen on October 13, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

Kelowna Rockets assistant captain Dillon Dube has been named captain of the Canadian National Junior Team for the upcoming World Juniors in Buffalo, NY.

Dube played for Canada last year at the World Juniors.

He is the first player from the Kelowna Rockets to be chosen as captain of the Canadian World Junior squad.

Kale Clague, Dante Fabbro, and Victor Mete will serve as assistant captains. 

The tournament begins on Tuesday, December 26th. Canada faces off against Finland on Boxing Day.

 A full schedule of the tournament can be found here: https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/team-canada/men/junior/2017-18/world-championship/stats/schedule

