Highway 50 reopens following two separate collisions

A portion of Highway 50 in Mirabel was closed for almost two hours this morning following two separate collisions.

The two collisions happened within a short distance from each other.

It forced the SQ to close the highway between Bethany avenue and KM 272 while they cleared both accidents.

The SQ reports no serious injuries, however, some of the victims were transported to hospital.

The highway reopened shortly after 1:00 p.m.