December 24, 2017 12:25 pm

Cincinnati street renamed ‘Gabriel’s Way’ in honour of 8-year-old boy who killed himself

By Staff The Associated Press

Parents and other demonstrators hold signs against bullying and in memory of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old boy who killed himself in January 2017 two days after being knocked unconscious by another Carson School student, on Friday, May 12, 2017, outside the elementary school in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/Lisa Cornwell, File)
Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.

A street in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood has been renamed “Gabriel’s Way” in honour of Gabriel Taye. Councilman Charlie Winburn presented the proclamation on Wednesday, saying he was bullied as a child.

Taye’s family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school. The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.

The district has said school leaders didn’t cause the boy’s death in January.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

