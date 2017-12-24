Montreal Symphony Orchestra launches investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Charles Dutoit

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) has launched an investigation looking into sexual harassment allegations within the organization against former OSM conductor Charles Dutoit.

“This decision is motivated by the fact that the management of the OSM has, for the first time, received at the end of yesterday afternoon a complaint of this nature,” the OSM wrote in a statement.

The complaint was received Friday late afternoon, according to the OSM’s head of public relations, Pascale Ouimet.

An “independent third party” will be appointed to do the investigation.

The OSM says the entity will be meeting with the person who made the complaint and anyone else who would come forward. They also said they would provide necessary support to those who need it.

It will also be making recommendations to the executive committee for the implementation of measures and mechanisms to prevent such misconduct.

Charles Dutoit had a 25-year run with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

He left the OSM in April 2002 as music director and until just a few days ago, he was London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and principal conductor.

He was released after three opera singers and a classical musician in the United States said that the world-renowned conductor sexually assaulted them — physically restraining them, forcing his body against theirs, sometimes thrusting his tongue into their mouths, and in one case, sticking one of their hands down his pants.

The 81-year-old was released from upcoming concert obligations with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra while the allegations of sexual misconduct are investigated.

Meanwhile, the OSM says they’re determined to “maintain and intensify its unconditional commitment to respect the dignity and fundamental rights of its musicians and employees.”

“In this respect, it sets the bar at zero tolerance level.”

*With files from the Associated Press.