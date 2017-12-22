Entertainment
December 22, 2017 9:43 am
Updated: December 22, 2017 9:44 am

London orchestra releases conductor Charles Dutoit from duties amid sexual misconduct allegations

By The Associated Press

Swiss conductor Charles Dutoit directs the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra while performing Claude Debussy's 'La Mer' at the Grand Palace Concert Hall during the George Enescu International Festival in Bucharest, Romania, late 12 September 2017.

EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra says it will release principal conductor Charles Dutoit from upcoming concert obligations while serious allegations of sexual misconduct are investigated.

The orchestra says in a statement Friday this decision was reached “jointly” with Dutoit.

The statement came one day after the Associated Press reported that three opera singers and a classical musician say Dutoit sexually assaulted them.

The orchestra statement says the facts should be determined by a legal process and Dutoit “needs to be given a fair opportunity to seek legal advice and contest these allegations.”

In this June 19, 2003 file photo, conductor Charles Dutoit performs with NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Japan. Four women have accused Dutoit of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred on the sidelines of rehearsals or performances with some of America’s great orchestras. The 81-year-old is the artistic director and principal conductor at London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Kyodo News via AP

Prior to release of the AP story, Dutoit did not respond to multiple attempts for comment through the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and his office in Montreal.

The Royal Philharmonic said Dutoit was on vacation, but that it had forwarded the AP’s emailed requests for comment directly to him.

The AP also reached out to Dutoit’s office with several phone calls and emails.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Charles Dutoit
Montreal Symphony Orchestra
Royal Philharmonic
sex assault Charles Dutoit
sexual misconduct Charles Dutoit

