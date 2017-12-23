Canada
December 23, 2017

Million dollar lotto ticket sold in Vernon

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Someone who picked up a Lotto Max ticket in Vernon this week is a million dollars richer.

According to the Lotto Max website, one of the 32 Maxmillion prizes was sold in the North Okanagan Community.

The winning ticket for Friday’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Quebec.

Someone who purchased a ticket in Kelowna also won $219,000 after matching six of seven numbers on the Lotto Max draw.

 

