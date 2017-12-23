Quebec City man arrested for allegedly making hateful comments against Muslims online

A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly uttering threats and inciting hatred against the Muslim community on social media.

Quebec City resident Nicolas Thériault was arrested by Quebec city police after the RCMP tipped them off.

An investigation allowed police to identify the man.

On Saturday, Thériault appeared in Quebec City’s municipal court via video-conference.

If found guilty, the man could face up to two years in prison for inciting hatred and up to 18 months for uttering threats.