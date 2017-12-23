Calgary charity haircut bus rolls into action after being towed and vandalized

People living in downtown Calgary homeless shelters were treated to new hairstyles on Saturday during the first day of operation for a mobile haircut bus organized by Misty Wind Shingoose.

“It’s a huge relief. It’s such a joyous moment to bring everybody together finally. Just watching it unfolding in front of your eyes, you see the gratefulness of everybody,” Shingoose said on Saturday from her bus parked in the East Village. Shingoose is a certified hair stylist who has been providing hair cuts to the less fortunate for nearly three years through the charity Care Cuts, and just expanded her mobile operation by upgrading from a van to a school bus.

Daren Spooner has been living at the Drop-In Centre recently and decided it was time for a new look. “I like it and I feel better,” Spooner said after stepping off the bus.

Jammed into the bus for an intimate surprise concert was Latin guitarist Oscar Lopez and his 11-year-old son. The Juno Award winner says it’s all about giving back.

“I think it’s important to help each other. Because nobody is safe. You have no idea what’s going to happen tomorrow. I think love and compassion is the most important thing,” Lopez said.

But the bus parked in the East Village on Saturday is not the bus that was expected to be there. The old school bus, which has been in the news over the past month, is back at Shingoose’s home in Deer Ridge, where it had been towed. She suspects someone called to complain about it being parked at the front after she moved it there temporarily while the exterior of her home was being renovated.

The Calgary Parking Authority ended up returning the bus free-of-charge over a week later, after the story behind the bus came to light. Then, on the first weekend in December, the bus was vandalized and a threatening and racist note was left at Shingoose’s home. (Another area resident also reported a rock thrown through her window along with a racist note that same weekend.)

Calgary police issued a news release on Dec. 13 seeking information from the public to help track down the offender.

“The Calgary Police service is seeking public assistance for information in relation to two incidents of vandalism that occurred earlier this month. On Saturday, December 2, 2017, between approximately 1:15 a.m. and 3 a.m. a 1973 GMC converted school bus was spray painted while parked in front of a residence located in the 300 block of Deerview Drive S.E. A bedsheet with threatening messages written on it was also found on the front lawn of the residence. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on the same day, a woman awoke to the sound of glass breaking in her home, located in the 300 block of Queen Charlotte Drive S.E. A rock had been thrown through the front window. A small statue and note, containing threatening messages were also found on the front step of the home. Police believe the incidents were targeted and that they are also connected. Police take these incidents very seriously and investigators with the Centralized General Investigative Section are collaborating with the Hate Crimes Coordinator. ”

In the latest development, Shingoose found out it was going to cost $5,500 to get a new gas tank, which far exceeded the cash she had raised. But then on Monday, Easter Seals Camp Horizon came through with a new bus, at half its price.

“It was a Christmas miracle,” Shingoose said.

The gift from Camp Horizon allowed dozens of people to get a fresh look on Saturday from the four volunteer hairstylists.

“I am just super grateful for everybody and for the love and support. We wouldn’t be able to do this today without our whole entire community backing us. I am very grateful and appreciative for sure,” Shingoose said.

When she gets enough donations, Shingoose still plans to turn the old school bus into a mobile salon that can accommodate four styling stations.

But just being able to meet her Christmas target is a reward for the long struggle behind her.

“Although we are here, there is more to do, but the community has rallied together. So that’s a beautiful thing and that is a blessing in all of the trials,” Shingoose said.

“The next plan is doing more Care Cuts events with more volunteers stylists at more locations,” she said.