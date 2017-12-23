Phil Collins announces perfect way to ring in New Year

If you are looking to ring in the New Year properly, Phil Collins has some advice for you.

On Twitter, the pop star said that if you start playing his 1981 hit song, “In the Air Tonight” at 11:56:40, the iconic drum break will play as the clock strikes midnight.

If you play 'In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) December 21, 2017

You will also hear the line, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life,” which could add more meaning to a shared kiss.

The song topped the charts in both 1981 and 1984 after being used in the opening episode of the TV Series Miami Vice. It was also featured in several feature films including Risky Business and The Hangover.

Collins tweet has sparked debate over whether he got the timing right but the brilliance should not be lost.

Collins’ tweet now has over 300,000 likes and 130,000 retweets since Thursday.

It has also sparked a wave of similar tweets about the time one could play another song to hear a magical moment from a song, movie, TV show, or sporting event, and start off 2018 with a bang.

Here are a few other options:

If you play "A Little Respect" by @erasureinfo at exactly 11:58:41pm on New Year's Eve, Andy will sing "live at peace with our hearts" as the clock strikes midnight. Start your new year off right ✌ — Mute (@MuteUK) December 23, 2017

If you play One To Another by @thecharlatans at exactly 11:58:46pm on New Year's Eve then I’ll sing in your new year with ‘Be my spider-woman, I’ll be your spider-man’ as the clock strikes midnight. Start your new year off right https://t.co/K04n7RHMpa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 23, 2017

if you play 'Hello Internet' at exactly 11:59:49 on new year's eve i will say [Dan] on the stroke of midnight making sure you're already filled with regret as soon as the year begins — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) December 20, 2017

If you play Fergalicious by Fergie at exactly 11:57:37 on December 31, “Hit it Fergie” will play at exactly midnight

Start your new year off right — linds🌟 (@lindsevanss) December 21, 2017

If you play “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain at exactly 11:59:57 on December 31st, you’ll hear “let’s go girls”, one of the most iconic lines of all time, as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way. — lex (@shaniaxtwain) December 19, 2017

If you play ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ by Scorpions on December 31st at 11:58:53 the chorus will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right 🙌 — Sebastian The Ibis (@UM_Sebastian) December 22, 2017

If you start listening to Demi’s song “Cry Baby” at 11:59:07 on New Year’s Eve, you will hear her lyrics “Congratulations celebrations" exactly when the clock strikes midnight. — Demi Lovato Facts (@DailyDemiFacts) December 23, 2017

For Harry Potter fans:



if you start watching harry potter and the order of the phoenix at 22:43:47 on new year’s eve you will see sirius and harry hugging for the last time at midnight exactly. then you can just rewatch it till you stop crying. — alice (@grangershug) December 23, 2017

These two selections for TV shows are very random.



if you play the spongebob theme tune at 11:59:34pm on new year’s eve and follow the captain’s instructions, we will all hit the deck and flop like a fish in unison at midnight and honestly I think the world needs that — tom (@tom_harlock) December 21, 2017

If you play High School Musical 1 at 11:53:24 on December 31st, 2017, at exactly midnight, it will be the exact moment Troy and Gabriella witness New Years Day with a fireworks show at a ski lodge. Let 2018 be the start of something new. — sharpievens (@AbigailHaworth) December 19, 2017

A couple of sports moments.



If you play "Victory" on December 31st at 11:59:37 you will scream MARYLAND WILL WIN as the clock hits midnight… You're welcome! 🐢 #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/EozEkrTYRE — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 23, 2017