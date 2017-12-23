Phil Collins announces perfect way to ring in New Year
If you are looking to ring in the New Year properly, Phil Collins has some advice for you.
On Twitter, the pop star said that if you start playing his 1981 hit song, “In the Air Tonight” at 11:56:40, the iconic drum break will play as the clock strikes midnight.
You will also hear the line, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life,” which could add more meaning to a shared kiss.
The song topped the charts in both 1981 and 1984 after being used in the opening episode of the TV Series Miami Vice. It was also featured in several feature films including Risky Business and The Hangover.
Collins tweet has sparked debate over whether he got the timing right but the brilliance should not be lost.
Collins’ tweet now has over 300,000 likes and 130,000 retweets since Thursday.
It has also sparked a wave of similar tweets about the time one could play another song to hear a magical moment from a song, movie, TV show, or sporting event, and start off 2018 with a bang.
Here are a few other options:
For Harry Potter fans:
These two selections for TV shows are very random.
A couple of sports moments.
