Byron Froese scores first goal since Feb. 2016, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2

Byron Froese scored his first goal in 22 months and also added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens hung on for a 3-2 win on Friday night against the Calgary Flames.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames beat the Blues 2-1

Froese opened the scoring 10:45 into the first period when he deflected Jordie Benn’s point shot past Mike Smith for his first goal since Feb. 20, 2016, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He then assisted on a goal by Nicolas Deslauriers at 8:44 of the second as the visitors went ahead 2-0.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal (16-15-4). The Canadiens play in Edmonton on Saturday.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames lose to Minnesota Wild in shootout

Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the third period for Calgary (18-15-3).

The Flames are the only NHL team not in action on Saturday and don’t play again until Dec. 28 in San Jose.

Froese curled out of the corner and fired a shot on goal that Smith stopped, but Deslauriers batted in the rebound out of mid-air for his third goal in two games.