TSB to investigate northern Alberta plane crash that saw pilot escape uninjured

A pilot flying a small plane from Fort McMurray to Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Thursday was not only able to survive a crash 15 minutes into his flight, but he also managed to escape without any injuries.

The RCMP said they received a 911 call from a pilot involved in a plane crash in a remote area , 46 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, the crash happened after a lone pilot departed in their 1974 Cessna 185 from the airport in Fort McMurray. About 10 to 15 minutes into the flight, the engine reportedly started “running rough” and was losing power. The pilot tried to find somewhere to land and upon attempting an emergency landing, the plane flipped over.

“The aircraft is in a very remote location and poses no risk to the public,” the RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will conduct an investigation into what led to the crash.