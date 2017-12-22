Crime
Peachland man arrested in connection with ‘brazen’ West Kelowna break-in

Police were looking for Dale Christopher MacPherson, 32, in relation to what they described as a “brazen daytime break and enter” in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowa.

A Peachland man wanted in connection with a break and enter in West Kelowna has been apprehended in Alberta.

Police were looking for Dale Christopher MacPherson, 32, in relation to what they described as a “brazen daytime break and enter” in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowa.

RCMP said the incident happened on the afternoon of Dec. 4 at a home in the 3400-block of Turnbull Road. According to police, a suspect was confronted by a resident of the area and produced a weapon before fleeing.

The neighbour was not hurt.

Earlier this month, RCMP put out a public appeal for information and warned that MacPherson “had a history of violence and should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous.”

On Friday, police announced MacPherson was taken into police custody in Calgary this week.

