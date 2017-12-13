West Kelowna RCMP looking for potentially dangerous suspect

Mounties are searching for a 32-year-old man after a brazen break and enter was interrupted in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood on December 4.

Police said Dale Christopher MacPherson, a Peachland resident, produced a weapon when he was confronted by a local resident on the 3400-block of Turnbull Road.

The suspect then fled on foot. The resident wasn’t physically injured.

Macpherson is wanted on several charges from the incident, including robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

“Dale MacPherson is believed to be operating a white 2006 Mazda 3 hatchback with a dark grey coloured hood,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement. “If spotted, the public is cautioned not to approach him and urged to contact their local police immediately, as MacPherson has a history of violence and should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.