Penticton RCMP refuse to release information about area’s fourth homicide of 2017

Police in the south Okanagan have confirmed that the Penticton area actually saw four homicides in 2017 but they won’t provide details on the fourth case until charges are laid.

In a statement, the detachment commander said the fourth death happened “earlier this year.”

“There is nothing further to release on this matter. There is no nexus to public safety and the integrity of the investigation outweighs the need to notify the public of the particulars,” wrote Supt. Ted De Jager.

“We will put out a full release if charges are approved.”

When questioned again about why @BCRCMP didn’t release basic details of #Penticton homicide, superintendent Ted De Jager says “we may release information to the public as soon as we have something that we can release without jeopardizing our investigation.” Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) December 22, 2017

Police said the other three homicides in Penticton this year are still being actively investigated.

In June, Dale Atkinson, 63, was found dead in a home on Woodlands Drive.

One man was killed in a daylight shooting in April.

The body of Dean Jefferey Gillette, 27, was found beside Willowbrook Road west of Okanagan Falls on Jan. 17.

He had been shot.

– with files from Lauren Pullen