Double kitty? Love. Turtle? Cocaine-wrapped. Grizzly bear hunt? Banned. Cougar hunt? Legal.

In the midst of all the stories of the week, it seems animal stories consistently resonate with people.

Here are some recent examples:

Bettie Bee’s two faces make it difficult for her to nurse, which meant she was at risk of starving to death.

So an anonymous rescuer started to tube feed the kitten.

And now the rescuer says, “she is thriving.”

Here’s how some of you reacted:

A Canadian host for the outdoor TV show The Edge faced social media criticism after posting photos of himself with a massive cougar he killed in Alberta in early December.

A number of the comments on Steve Ecklund’s posts (some of which have since been taken down) threatened him with death.

This post is still up and shows the tone of the reaction.

Even former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife, Laureen, weighed in.

But many people also congratulated Ecklund for killing the cougar.

In fact, cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.

Alberta Environment said the province has a cougar hunting season for management purposes.

“There’s a long-standing tradition of hunting cougars in Alberta,” said Paul Frame, a carnivore specialist with Alberta Environment and Parks.

This story isn’t over yet and has already generated tens of thousands of reactions, comments and shares — including nearly 5K on this post alone:

Peruse the comments at your own discretion.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel found a sea turtle tangled up in debris during an anti-drug smuggling operation last month.

What was it tangled up in?

Twenty-six bales of cocaine, worth about $53 million.

They were eventually able to free the turtle and seize the drugs — weighing about 800 kilograms.

Here are some the creative comments the story sparked:

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents recommended grizzly hunting be stopped entirely, according to the government.

As Estefania Duran reports:

Under the new ban, First Nations will still be able to hunt for food, social and ceremonial purposes or treaty rights. The spring grizzly hunt season was scheduled to open April 1, 2018, but the government says the new ban takes place effective immediately.

But not everyone is praising the decision.

“When we use polls or political whims to make decisions, they get emotional, they get very complex, and therefore I think they’re poor decisions,” said a non-profit that helps promote hunting in B.C.

With files from: Katie Dangerfield, Phil Heidenreich, Elton Hobson

eric.do@globalnews.ca

Follow @ericmarkdo