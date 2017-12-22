This kitten was born with two faces and she is thriving

Bettie Bee was born less than two weeks ago to a house cat in Eastern Cape, South Africa. She’s one of three kittens in a litter, but Bettie Bee has a unique trait; she was born with two faces.

When the kitten was born on Dec. 12, her owner brought her to a nearby cat rescuer to get her checked out, according to Newsweek.

The kitten lives with an extremely rare congenital condition called craniofacial duplication, (or Janus cat) which doubles certain facial features in the womb.

Bettie Bee’s double face makes it difficult for her to nurse, which meant she was at risk of starving to death. So the rescuer, who wishes to remain anonymous, started to tube feed the kitten.

And now she is thriving.

“She is thriving, growing like a normal kitten,” the rescuer told Newsweek. “She has been to the vet when she was one day old. We decided it’s best to take her back for scans etc. when she is a bit bigger.”

The rescuer told the publication because so many people wanted to see Bettie Bee, she started a Facebook page dedicated to giving updates about the kitten.