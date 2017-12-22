Crime
December 22, 2017
Updated: December 23, 2017

Shooting near Maple Ridge Secondary School leaves man dead

One man is dead after what police say was a likely targeted shooting near Maple Ridge Secondary School early Friday morning.

The victim’s car is in the emergency parking lot at Ridge Meadows Hospital, where it’s been surrounded by a tent and police tape.

The shooting victim is also believed to have died in hospital.

Cpl. Frank Jang said they are trying to identify the victim, who remains unknown to police.

“The priority is to determine who this person was and his background,” said Jang.

He said the next step will be to determine motive, noting the shooting is believe to have been targeted so the public is not at risk.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking into the case.

~With files from Jeremy Lye

