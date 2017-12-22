3-storey home goes up in flames in Kitsilano

Crews have been in defensive mode as they tackle a fire that’s engulfed a three-storey home at 2573 West 3rd Avenue in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue was called out to the area just before 5:30 Friday morning.

“When I first saw it, it was just black smoke coming out, sparks shooting quite high into the air, probably 50, 60 feet up or something…I don’t know, maybe 30. I heard yelling, it was probably the people who were calling the fire department, yeah, so it seemed like it was quite bad,” says neighbour Karen Hopkins.

Crews originally tried to fight the fire from the second floor, but were forced to take an overhead position when the flames became too dangerous.

Battalion Chief Dale Parno said it’s believed no one is inside.

“Searched the bottom two floors, no one’s been found there, that’s just the report from the neighbours that two people do live there.”

The registered owner on the land title is a numbered company.

There is still no word as to what started the blaze.

