Travellers experience busy holiday season at Edmonton International Airport

It may be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s also the busiest at Canadian airports. That was certainly the case Friday at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

By 7:00 a.m., the line at EIA security stretched to the checkout area, with a wait time between 30 and 35 minutes.

“It sucks. I hate this line. This is like the longest line ever,” University of Alberta student John Roche said.

While some passengers were surprised just how busy it was Friday morning, most seemed to have anticipated it and were positive about the experience.

“It’s moving fast and our flight at the end is only 45 minutes,” said Kristen Hewlett, who was travelling to Grande Prairie. “Take it as it comes. It’s Christmas, there’s no need to be stressed about it.”

“We’ll just try to get through security as fast as we can, get to our gate, hang out,” said Taryn Williams, who was travelling to Yellowknife. “Hopefully it’s not too busy, hopefully we can pick up a Tim Hortons cup on the way there.”

About 30,000 people were expected to go through the EIA Friday, with the busiest times expected to be early in the morning and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Airport officials recommended those flying on Friday get to the airport earlier than normal, suggesting people check in and pay for parking online.