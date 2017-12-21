Crime
West Edmonton shooting sends break-and-enter suspect to hospital, other suspects still at large: police

Residents of a west Edmonton neighbourhood in the area of Potter Greens Park were seeing flashing lights and a significant police presence beginning shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lewis Estates that investigators believe may be connected to a break and enter.

Police said officers were called to a reported break and enter and shooting in the area just before 8 p.m. They said while the investigation is in its early stages, as of late Thursday night, they believe several suspects broke into a home where a “confrontation” occurred involving a male occupant in the residence.

Investigators say it was reported to them that the occupant then grabbed a gun, fired at least one shot and hit one of the suspects. The gunshot victim, a male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other suspects, whom police believe to be armed, left the home on foot.

Police did not say how old the people involved in the incident were.

Anyone with information about what happened or the whereabouts of the suspects still at large are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Global News