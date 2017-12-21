Sablefish with cranberries, cashews and cauliflower

S e r v e s 4

Cranberry Chutney

3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries (12 oz bag)

1⁄2 cup dried cranberries

2 cups cranberry juice (sweet)

1⁄4 cup honey

1⁄4 cup red wine vinegar, plus extra to taste

1 1⁄2 tsp sea salt, plus extra to taste

Cauliflower Three Ways

2 heads cauliflower, florets only (about 10 cups, divided)





3 Tbsp plus 2 tsp olive oil or unsalted butter

sea salt

2 tsp lemon juice

Sablefish

4 (4 to 5 oz) skin-on sablefish fillets

sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper

1 Tbsp canola oil

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 lemon, halved

Chopped toasted cashews, for garnish

Smoked sea salt, to sprinkle

Cranberry Chutney Combine all the ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, and cook for 30 minutes or until the cranberries are tender and the mixture is thickened and saucy. Taste and adjust seasonings with up to 1 teaspoon salt or 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, if needed. The sweet, salty, and sour flavors should be balanced. Transfer the cranberry sauce to a blender or food processor, and blend until slightly chunky. (Chutney can be made several days ahead and refrigerated. Allow to come to room temperature before serving.)

Cauliflower For the puree, steam half the cauliflower (about 5 cups) in a steamer insert set over a few inches of boiling water for 12 minutes or until tender but not over- cooked. Transfer the cauliflower to a blender, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil (or butter) and 1 teaspoon salt, and puree until smooth.

Cauliflower For the roasted cauliflower, preheat the oven to 400°f. In a large bowl, toss 3 cups of the remaining florets with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until florets are evenly caramelized and golden brown. Toss with 1 tablespoon butter if desired.

Cauliflower For the raw cauliflower, use a mandoline to shave the remaining florets (about 2 cups) lengthwise as thinly as possible. Transfer to a medium bowl and toss with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, the lemon juice, and salt to taste.

Sablefish Preheat the oven to 400°f. Use paper towels to pat the fish dry and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Carefully lay the sh in the pan skin side down. (If necessary, cook the sh in batches to prevent overcrowding.) Reduce the heat to medium, and cook for 1 minute or until a golden crust forms on the skin. Flip the fillets over and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes or until browned. Place the pan in the oven and roast for 4 minutes or until sh is opaque in the center and flakes easily.

Remove from the oven and add the butter to the pan. Allow it to melt while you squeeze the lemon over the sh. Baste each fillet with the buttery juices for about 1 minute. Transfer the fish to a plate and keep warm. Spread the cauliflower puree on each plate. Add the fillets and surround with roasted cauliflower. Spoon 2 tablespoons of chutney over the fish, and top with the shaved cauliflower. Garnish with cashews and smoked salt.