December 21, 2017 5:46 pm

A man allegedly groped a teen girl in the woods near Langley’s Walnut Grove Secondary

The woods near Walnut Grove Secondary School in Langley.

Google Maps
Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a teen girl was allegedly groped in the wooded trail area near Walnut Grove Secondary School earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 1, when the girl was walking through the area at about 8:15 a.m.

A man, described as being Caucasian and aged 30 to 40 years old, allegedly approached the girl and tried to physically make her go somewhere with him, but she managed to escape.

He was also described as being about six feet tall with a skinny build, according to an RCMP news release. Police also said he was wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

The incident was reported to police on Dec. 12.

Langley RCMP are looking for help from any witnesses who might have noticed something suspicious happening in the trail area on Dec. 1.

Police also offered a few safety tips, such as making sure never to walk alone while wearing headphones.

They also recommended keeping your cell phone in a bag or a jacket.

“You want to make yourself as unappealing to all criminals as you can,” they said.

