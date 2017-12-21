A man allegedly groped a teen girl in the woods near Langley’s Walnut Grove Secondary

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a teen girl was allegedly groped in the wooded trail area near Walnut Grove Secondary School earlier this month.

The incident happened on Dec. 1, when the girl was walking through the area at about 8:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP probing link between pair of groping incidents in Clayton Heights

A man, described as being Caucasian and aged 30 to 40 years old, allegedly approached the girl and tried to physically make her go somewhere with him, but she managed to escape.

He was also described as being about six feet tall with a skinny build, according to an RCMP news release. Police also said he was wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

The incident was reported to police on Dec. 12.

Langley RCMP are looking for help from any witnesses who might have noticed something suspicious happening in the trail area on Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating second Cloverdale groping in as many weeks

Police also offered a few safety tips, such as making sure never to walk alone while wearing headphones.

They also recommended keeping your cell phone in a bag or a jacket.

“You want to make yourself as unappealing to all criminals as you can,” they said.