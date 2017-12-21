For months, she said he followed her, before he tried to grope her on public transit

A 64-year-old Vancouver man was arrested on Tuesday after a 21-year-old woman came forward to say someone had followed, harassed and tried to grope her on public transit.

The Vancouver woman approached Transit Police on Monday afternoon, saying that she had allegedly been bothered over the last several months, said a news release.

She described to police alleged inappropriate gestures and sexual remarks.

She said the man followed her on the bus, the train, whispered in her ear and tried to grab her buttocks on one occasion, said the news release.

Officers investigated using surveillance video from the Marine Drive Canada Line station and the nearby bus loop.

Police arrested the man in the bus loop on Tuesday at about 9:15 p.m.

He was later released on a Promise to Appear in court on Feb. 19, 2018.

He could face charges of attempted sexual assault and criminal harassment.

“We commend this woman for her bravery and willingness to come forward,” police said in their news release.

The arrest came months after Global BC employee Melissa Bedford started documenting instances of sexual harassment and touching on public transit through a Twitter account, @gropedgirl.

And that was after TransLink launched a campaign last year aimed at stopping such incidents on the transit system.

It contained messages such as, “Unwanted touching is a crime. Keep your hands to yourself.”